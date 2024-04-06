Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The row over Israel has taken the Tory civil war to a new level

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 06 April 2024 17:59 BST
As if splits on Europe and the economy were not bad enough, we now have a split between two former prime ministers
As if splits on Europe and the economy were not bad enough, we now have a split between two former prime ministers

So, as if splits on Europe and the economy were not bad enough, we now have a split between two former prime ministers, namely the foreign secretary, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson.

This time it’s over the arming of Israel.

The fact that Boris Johnson seems to be siding with the likes of Suella Braverman, Priti Patel and Eric Pickles does nothing but undermine the government at a time when it instead should be publishing the legal advice related to arms sales, and then abiding by it.

