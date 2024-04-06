So, as if splits on Europe and the economy were not bad enough, we now have a split between two former prime ministers, namely the foreign secretary, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson.

This time it’s over the arming of Israel.

The fact that Boris Johnson seems to be siding with the likes of Suella Braverman, Priti Patel and Eric Pickles does nothing but undermine the government at a time when it instead should be publishing the legal advice related to arms sales, and then abiding by it.