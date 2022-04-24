I’m sure Jacob Rees-Mogg is very intelligent – but that doesn’t mean everyone else is stupid

Sunday 24 April 2022 15:59
(Getty Images)

I’m sure Jacob Rees-Mogg, with his excessively privileged upbringing and education, is very intelligent and knows all about hard work. Unfortunately, in his attitude to the parties, his ridiculous defence of the prime minister and other assorted gaffes, he seems to think that everyone else is stupid.

Jim

Maidenhead, Kent

