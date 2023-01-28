Mr Hunt is reputed to be bringing his proven commercial acumen to the business of government. He will no doubt understand the significance of turnover to a successful venture. For an economy it is called GDP.

Mr Hunt has asserted that "We need to make Brexit a catalyst". It cannot have escaped his attention that it already has been. Brexit has been a catastrophic impoverishment, reducing both GDP and related government revenues; and it is an ongoing impairment to both.

Whatever hopes are held for the “four Es”, our best option is to rejoin the EU tout de suite. Its impact would be beneficial, long lasting, and almost immediate. Ending the self-harm is a commendable policy.