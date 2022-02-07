Mocking victims of the Holocaust has never been funny
"We used to call them jokes and people would laugh” says Jimmy Carr, defending his “joke” in which he described the Nazi genocide of the European Roma as a "positive" of the fascist regime.
In fact, mocking victims of the Holocaust has never, ever, been “funny” and punching down on an oppressed and persecuted minority is not a joke. It has deadly social consequences.
Carr’s trivialisation of the Porajmos – the “Devouring” – which saw 500,000 Roma and Sinti people murdered by the Nazis is the sort of racist filth masquerading as "comedy" that many of us hoped had now died
