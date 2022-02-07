"We used to call them jokes and people would laugh” says Jimmy Carr, defending his “joke” in which he described the Nazi genocide of the European Roma as a "positive" of the fascist regime.

In fact, mocking victims of the Holocaust has never, ever, been “funny” and punching down on an oppressed and persecuted minority is not a joke. It has deadly social consequences.

Carr’s trivialisation of the Porajmos – the “Devouring” – which saw 500,000 Roma and Sinti people murdered by the Nazis is the sort of racist filth masquerading as "comedy" that many of us hoped had now died