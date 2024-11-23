John Prescott reconciled the old with the new – he will be missed

John Prescott was a great politician who changed things for the better (“Prescott was a master of comedic timing – so let me tell you the one about…”, Thursday 21 November).

He reconciled the old and the new, and managed a ministerial portfolio that would have defeated lesser mortals. Yes, he mangled his words, but you always knew what he meant.

He was well aware of what posher people thought of him, and didn’t care. Like Nye Bevan, he had too much to do to worry about that.

Prescott is already missed – we need politicians like him.

Mark Ogilvie

Horncastle, Lincolnshire

Energy gift cards

Why don’t energy companies join together to offer a gift card scheme? There must be many people who would be glad to receive a contribution to their bills, but would be embarrassed to be handed cash.

Margaret Adams

Crosshills

Unrelenting pain

Could any MP watch a loved one try to stifle unrelenting pain for weeks on end, because no amount of pallitive care could alleviate their suffering?

If the answer is negative, he or she has a moral obligation to vote for the assisted dying bill next Friday.

Edward Thomas

Eastbourne

Supplying weapons

If Starmer does indeed agree with the ICC on the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, as has been suggested, why are we sending Israel weapons? (“Starmer backs ICC’s independence after war crimes arrest warrant for Netanyahu”, Friday 22 November).

If there is a future peace agreement then Israel would be justified in having sufficient arms, in the event that it was attacked again. But supplying arms to Israel now in order to “protect” the country is ludicrous, if not also criminal.

British taxpayers’ money would be better spent in more support for Ukraine.

John Peacock

Frome