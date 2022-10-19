Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Climate activists are trying to preserve life on this planet

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 19 October 2022 15:36
Comments
<p>At the current rate of destruction, there will be nothing left for our offspring in the near future</p>

At the current rate of destruction, there will be nothing left for our offspring in the near future

(PA)

Climate activist groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are taking action not just to prevent loss of life – but also to prevent the loss of this world and the natural habitats that sustain all of us.

This is what should be recognised by everyone. We need to change our thought process and stop our use of fossil fuels before we destroy the planet and all life on it.

At the current rate of destruction, there will be nothing left for our offspring in the near future.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in