Climate activist groups like Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are taking action not just to prevent loss of life – but also to prevent the loss of this world and the natural habitats that sustain all of us.

This is what should be recognised by everyone. We need to change our thought process and stop our use of fossil fuels before we destroy the planet and all life on it.

At the current rate of destruction, there will be nothing left for our offspring in the near future.