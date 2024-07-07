Can PM Starmer detoxify politics?

One important thing I hope Keir Starmer makes a priority is to end the toxicity in politics. Of course, he cannot instruct members of other parties, but he can insist that his government does not engage in the destructive and demoralising behaviour we have seen over the past few years.

I think that before long, we will witness the Tories tearing each other apart as they engage in yet another leadership battle. We will continue to see the antics of the uber-toxic Donald Trump. But we, the electorate, have had enough of cheap jibes, half-truths, total lies and personal insults. We need some dignity and respectful behaviour from our politicians. There’s enough hatefulness and dishonesty online, without us having to watch our political representatives engage in it too.

Karen Brittain

York

Don’t let Nigel Farage ruin proportional representation

Nigel Farage has brought the matter of proportional representation to the fore, as he lamented the number of seats his party won in a first-past-the-post system. Zoe Beaty reports that it is a system “Farage immediately denigrated upon winning his first election, on his eighth try”.

I, among many others, am a supporter of PR. It is a much fairer electoral system. Were it in place 14 years ago, the disasters inflicted on the public by successive Tory governments and Brexit would almost certainly not have taken place.

First past the post has been lauded for producing strong governments. Let us see what a strong Labour government can produce. PR will come whether Mr Farage wants it or not, despite appearing to line himself up to take credit when it inevitably arrives. It was voted for by the Labour Party in conference and they have the power to bring it about – but perhaps, and wisely, not for a little while yet.

David Nelmes

Newport

There’s still time for Biden to bow out gracefully

Calls for Joe Biden to remove himself from the presidential race have been met by him declaring that only “the Lord Almighty” can force him to do so, despite polls showing him losing to Donald Trump. That’s a pity as he has already assured his name in history for defeating Trump in 2020, undoing much of the damage his predecessor inflicted and rescuing the economy.

Biden should follow the example of Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus, a military commander, who in 458BC was recalled from his farm and invested by Rome with dictatorial powers to defeat an enemy army posing a dire threat to the republic. He retired to his farm just days after his victory rather than using the success to cement himself in power.

Another example is George Washington, who was eulogised by Lord Byron as “the Cincinnatus of the West” for putting personal ambition behind him to serve the greater good. First Washington retired as commander of the Continental Army after defeating the British in the American War of Independence, and then gave up power again when people wanted him to run for president for a third time.

If history does not persuade Biden to step aside then, as a religious man, he should turn to the Bible with Philippians 2:3 giving the following advice for leaders: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves.” This should help him recognise that there are other Democrats who are equally – and likely more – able than him to defeat Trump.

Far better for Biden to be remembered as another Cincinnatus or Washington who put the greater good before personal ambition, rather than the president who put himself before his country to its detriment.

Roger Hinds

Surrey

The Tory infighting continues

So, as Sir Keir Starmer gets on with rebuilding the country after 14 years of Tory chaos, one can’t fail to notice the infighting continuing to run rule in the Conservative Party.

Hence defeated Winchester Conservative Flick Drummond recently lashing out at Fareham victor Suella Braverman, for her unhelpful comments about the Conservative Party during the election campaign.

All of this before another Conservative leadership contest has even been triggered.

Geoffrey Brooking

Hampshire