The problem with Keir Starmer is that he keeps chopping and changing his mind which is both rather worrying as well as confusing.

A while ago he dismissed levying a wealth tax on the richest in society which, considering the appalling state of the country’s finances, is a somewhat foolhardy decision (to put it mildly).

After all, the multi-millionaires and billionaires would hardly notice if a few million got syphoned off now and again for an extremely good cause but, of course, a fairly large percentage of them would probably fiercely object as the welfare of others is of no concern to them.