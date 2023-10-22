Jump to content

Keir Starmer may need to find that ‘magic money tree’ after all

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.

Sunday 22 October 2023 17:16
<p>Unless Sir Kier finds a whole hill of magic beans under an equally magic money tree, I fear this nation’s hopes for a return to those sunny uplands will be short-lived</p>

The latest by-election results for Labour are clearly being interpreted by them as a sure sign that next autumn they’ll be in charge of the UK finances, and rolling in the money.

It’s hard to imagine how they’ll actually deliver on those vague “airy fairy” ideas they have to transform our economy without money.

I’d love it if this seismic change comes simply as a result of a change of policy and personnel at the top, but who are we kidding?

