The latest by-election results for Labour are clearly being interpreted by them as a sure sign that next autumn they’ll be in charge of the UK finances, and rolling in the money.

It’s hard to imagine how they’ll actually deliver on those vague “airy fairy” ideas they have to transform our economy without money.

I’d love it if this seismic change comes simply as a result of a change of policy and personnel at the top, but who are we kidding?