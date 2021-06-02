Completely by chance, randomly switching TV channels last night, I happened across Piers Morgan’s ITV interview with Keir Starmer and was really impressed.

I thought he came across as an intelligent, genuinely admirable and nice guy. A completely different kettle of fish from Boris Johnson who is none of these things.

Coming from a normal background who attained his knighthood through diligence and hard work for which he was duly rewarded. I sincerely hope that he becomes our next prime minister because he, at least, fully understands the injustices and deprivations that so many people who are not well heeled in this country suffer from.