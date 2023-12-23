Mitchell/Forrest today raised the costs charged to expenses by Labour MP Neil Coyle.
I am no apologist for Coyle’s misjudgements, character or abilities, but if work requires you to undertake training, is it not a business expense?
The moral argument is pertinent, and I have sometimes questioned whether an expense claim is permissible or not. It is a judgement call. If you are open to scrutiny, you must be careful about your decision.
