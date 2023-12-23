Jump to content

Your view

Are we overreacting to the Labour expenses scandal?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 23 December 2023 16:00
I am no apologist for Coyle's misjudgements, character or abilities, but if work requires you to undertake training, is it not a business expense?

I am no apologist for Coyle’s misjudgements, character or abilities, but if work requires you to undertake training, is it not a business expense?

Mitchell/Forrest today raised the costs charged to expenses by Labour MP Neil Coyle.

I am no apologist for Coyle’s misjudgements, character or abilities, but if work requires you to undertake training, is it not a business expense?

The moral argument is pertinent, and I have sometimes questioned whether an expense claim is permissible or not. It is a judgement call. If you are open to scrutiny, you must be careful about your decision.

