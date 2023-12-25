Words cannot say how much I agree with the words of former prime minister Gordon Brown when he talks about severe poverty here in one of the richest countries in the world.

People need to wake up to this issue or it will only get worse. At least under Labour, you had Sure Start and tax credits to help guard against this. Sure Start went quickly under Cameron and now tax credits are being replaced by the far more rigorous universal credit under Sunak.

At least under Labour, you had social housing to help the deprived. Yet now it’s all about targets for housing with social housing seemingly a place in history.