We ought now to be free of the views of those who monopolised economic commentary for 40 years, yet who were deposed from government in six weeks by horrified money markets for which they had presumed to speak – but of which they had known nothing.

Alas, though, Labour opportunistically pretended to oppose the abolition of the 45p rate of income tax, but it supported everything else that even Jeremy Hunt has felt the need to reverse.

Had the mini-Budget ever been put to a Commons Division, then Labour’s whipped abstention would have saved Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng. Labour is the only party that still thinks that Trussonomics was a good idea.