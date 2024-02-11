John Rentoul is right in saying that a Labour government, if elected, is in danger of becoming “unpopular very quickly” if it is found incapable of delivering on its promises to rectify the mess left by our current government.

The offering of tax cuts prior to the election is a cynical ploy by the government that does nothing other than waste money that could be spent elsewhere. Our health, welfare and education services are threadbare through lack of adequate investment; most people want better services not tax cuts.

The government has shown that it cares little for the vast majority of the electorate, with whom it is woefully out of touch. The running down of public finances is their way of hobbling a future Labour government, in the hope that they will be able to return to office after a single term – after which they will have lurched farther to the right – the better to serve the needs of the “haves” over the “have nots”.