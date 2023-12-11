Judging by Rishi Sunak’s appearance at the Covid Inquiry, I can now understand why so many bigwigs in the Conservative Party are after his head.

It was an appearance that could only be compared to that of his predecessor Boris Johnson and one that I predict will fire the starting gun for yet another Tory leadership contest.

It was also an inquiry that has shown how wrong Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out Scheme really was.