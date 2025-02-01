I read Andrew Grice's column (”PM must throw caution to the wind to get 'reset' done,” Saturday 1 February) with interest and complete agreement. This pivotal moment in time does not warrant a cautious and unduly caveated response. I agree too that whatever Labour does, Nigel Farage and recalcitrant Brexiteers will shout betrayal, so they might as well go for broke.

The EU appears to be willing to meet them halfway but will not stand, I imagine, for wishy-washy negotiations and will soon lose interest if there is no proactive will on Britain's part. The mood music in the country has changed over the last five years and now appreciate that the utopia of Brexit was a mirage and would welcome any kind of movement to make a better fist of it.

As for the sticking point being the Youth Mobility Scheme, I can't conceive why this should be so and of course, it isn't freedom of movement in another guise but giving young people a reciprocal opportunity to live, study and work in the EU. It should be fully welcomed by this government and not become a ludicrous sticking point as our young people have suffered enough under the strangulation of Brexit.

These will be interesting times but Brexit fortune favours the brave. The EU has shown a willingness to come to the negotiating table and every proactive avenue should be explored. It is not for this government to enter every cul de sac with intractable objections.

Judith Daniels

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Good news, at last

Heaven knows there is very little news these days that does anything but horrify and depress. However, I was extremely touched to read of the rescue of the humpback whale entangled in discarded rope and debris in the sea off the Isle of Skye. (Home news in brief, Saturday 1 February).

I didn’t even know there was a British Divers Marine Life Rescue, and it warmed my heart to hear of them, and their success in relieving this poor creature from its awful plight. Of course, there was the usual feeling of shame and disgust that humans had caused the trauma and suffering with their casual irresponsibility, but it’s very good to hear of those kind, unsung heroes who took personal risks to undo the damage caused.

Penny Little

Great Haseley, Oxfordshire

Sara Sharif tragedy

Was hoping for the best all that Judge Raeside could do in the tragic case of Sara Sharif? (”Judges who oversaw Sara Sharif’s family court cases before her murder named,” Friday 31 January). Given the palpable unsuitability of both sets of parents, she could presumably have put Sara back into care.

No one, of course, comes well out of this disturbing story. It must remain too of deep concern that Surrey County Council still appears to deny the need for open justice by pursuing an enquiry apparently behind closed doors.

Andrew McLuskey

Ashford, Middlesex

Chance would be a fine thing

With regards to the proposed change to Royal Mail delivery services (”Shaking up second-class deliveries will give us the postal service we deserve,” Friday 31 January), some of us will be very happy to see an increase in deliveries to every other day.

Marilyn Timney

Liss, Hampshire

It’s time to lead, Sir Keir

Oh how I agree with Ed Davy's article (”The Tories and Labour have been engaged in a conspiracy of silence over Brexit”, Friday 31 January) and also with the frustration of Lords Kinnock and Heseltine over Keir Starmer's equivocation over relations with Europe.

Ed Davy quotes the PM's words back at him, that when circumstances change, good leaders change. Please, Sir Keir, follow your own advice and lead.

Jane Parsons

Warton, Lancashire