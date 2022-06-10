I see in your pages that parliament is blocking disclosure of MPs’ and their staff’s internet porn browsing history on grounds of “national security”. After the recent issues regarding dishonesty, disreputable gatherings and generally dishonourable behaviour over the last several months, one would have thought that, by now it would be in everybody’s best interests for them just to come clean.

After all, these supposed representatives of the people would presumably have us believe that they were merely guilty of having made innocent slips, but this defensiveness is more what might be expected of hardened criminals.

Julian Self