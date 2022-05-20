Far from exonerating our dishonest and incompetent prime minister, the fines given to his “minions” not only show how incompetent the Met. Police were in overseeing Partygate but in their investigations.

It beggars belief that even after Cressida Dick’s leaving, they are still complicit in their incompetency and further proves that there is one rule for the PM and a different one for people lower down the ladder. Especially when he was apparently the host on several occasions, and other party hosts have received fines totalling thousands of pounds. No wonder he carries that smug smile under the mop, one can only hope that Sue Gray’s report will show the truth and not be another “whitewash”. Events have also proved that to be a member of the Conservative Party one must be invertebrate and conscious free.

Mike Coomber