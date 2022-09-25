I really feel that an election should be called. All Liz Truss and her chancellor are doing is lining the pockets of the rich.

At a time when most of the country is worrying about how to pay their bills and prices are soaring, they are giving money to the wealthiest people in the country – who are not struggling to pay any bills, who already have enough perks and who never have to worry where the next penny is coming from.

We did not elect this so-called prime minister. It seems to be a government for the rich 5 per cent of the population and not the 95 per cent. She has made us a bigger laughing stock in front of the rest of the world than Boris Johnson ever did.