May I make so bold as to propose, Liz Truss, for the soon-to-be-vacated CEO role at Twitter (Musk to quit as Twitter boss as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough” to takeover, 22/12). After all, former deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, acquired an executive role at Facebook after his political career evaporated; and looking at our ex-prime minister I should say she fits the bill perfectly.

Robert Boston

Kent