Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liz Truss should be crowned the new CEO of Twitter

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 22 December 2022 12:37
Comments
<p>I should say she fits the bill perfectly</p>

I should say she fits the bill perfectly

(Getty)

May I make so bold as to propose, Liz Truss, for the soon-to-be-vacated CEO role at Twitter (Musk to quit as Twitter boss as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough” to takeover, 22/12). After all, former deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, acquired an executive role at Facebook after his political career evaporated; and looking at our ex-prime minister I should say she fits the bill perfectly.

Robert Boston

Kent

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in