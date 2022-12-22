Liz Truss should be crowned the new CEO of Twitter
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
May I make so bold as to propose, Liz Truss, for the soon-to-be-vacated CEO role at Twitter (Musk to quit as Twitter boss as soon as he finds someone “foolish enough” to takeover, 22/12). After all, former deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, acquired an executive role at Facebook after his political career evaporated; and looking at our ex-prime minister I should say she fits the bill perfectly.
Robert Boston
Kent
