Scrapping EU regulations won’t grow our economy

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 09 October 2022 11:54
<p>The only ‘success’ from what will be portrayed as a ‘Brexit freedom’ would be short-term and would assist this country’s race to the bottom</p>

The only 'success' from what will be portrayed as a 'Brexit freedom' would be short-term and would assist this country's race to the bottom

Liz Truss’s aim to scrap all EU heritage regulations in the UK is spiteful as well as plain dangerous.  These regulations exist for a good reason and the UK was very much involved in creating them. 

They serve to protect our people, our foods and our environment so that society as a whole is safer, and our economy is more sustainable for the future.

It seems that the primary motivation for this proposal is simply that the regulations derive from our time in the EU. Scrapping them will not assist economic growth, because any material divergence from widely accepted norms risks increasing trade barriers with key markets, and creating alternative standards risks increasing barriers for importers. 

