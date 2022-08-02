If Liz Truss wants to cut pay for workers outside London, start with MPs first
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
If Liz Truss becomes PM and implements her ideas on public sector pay being linked to local cost of living variations, then I suggest she starts with MPs and ministers’ salaries. I am informed that average salaries in areas such as Jacob Rees-Mogg’s constituency in North Somerset are considerably lower than those in the Westminster area of London. She should put the proposal first to cabinet and then to parliament and act on the response.
Patrick Cleary
Gloucestershire
