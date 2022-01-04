Liz Truss should try Pizza Express next time she entertains at the taxpayer’s expense
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Following on from Linda Evans’ letter regarding the largesse, that I unwittingly contributed towards as a taxpayer, shown by Liz Truss to her guests, I suggest that next time she entertains, she takes them to Pizza Express.
If it’s good enough for Prince Andrew it should be good enough for her!
Patrick Cleary
