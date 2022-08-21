Jump to content
Truss and Sunak need to realise that banning strikes isn’t the answer

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 21 August 2022 14:47
(EPA)

Both contenders remaining in the Tory leadership race, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, have expressed the authoritarian view that strikes in essential services should be outlawed.

A more egalitarian solution might be to mandate face-to-face meetings between the union leader, the CEO of the company and a senior government minister. Twelve or sixteen hours a day until compromise is reached might concentrate all their minds.

Susan Alexander

