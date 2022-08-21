Truss and Sunak need to realise that banning strikes isn’t the answer
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Both contenders remaining in the Tory leadership race, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, have expressed the authoritarian view that strikes in essential services should be outlawed.
A more egalitarian solution might be to mandate face-to-face meetings between the union leader, the CEO of the company and a senior government minister. Twelve or sixteen hours a day until compromise is reached might concentrate all their minds.
Susan Alexander
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies