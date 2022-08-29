One thing we have learnt from the Tory leadership contest is that Liz Truss likes to pander to the right-wing zealots of the media and the Tory party. She has been insulting many of the people and organisations she will have to deal with if she becomes prime minister. She has shown she is the real attention seeker in politics and the jury is out on whether she will be friend or foe to the people of the UK. If only we could just ignore her...

Geoff (name supplied)

Stirling