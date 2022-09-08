Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The media denounces Liz Truss as ‘thick’ but reveres Blair, Major and Brown

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 08 September 2022 11:04
Comments
<p>Who is really ‘thick’ here? Or is this proof of just how misogynistic the British press is?</p>

Who is really ‘thick’ here? Or is this proof of just how misogynistic the British press is?

(Getty Images)

In recent days I have seen in the media Liz Truss denounced as being “thick”, as we have done regularly with Angela Rayner. Conversely, the same media revere Blair, Brown and Major as some great oracles of wisdom.

The truth, however, is that Major led the Tories to a crushing annihilation and Blair and Brown – despite inheriting a solid economy – left the country with a trillion pound debt and greater wealth inequality.

So, who is really “thick” here? Or is this just proof of how misogynistic the British press is?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in