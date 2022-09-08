In recent days I have seen in the media Liz Truss denounced as being “thick”, as we have done regularly with Angela Rayner. Conversely, the same media revere Blair, Brown and Major as some great oracles of wisdom.

The truth, however, is that Major led the Tories to a crushing annihilation and Blair and Brown – despite inheriting a solid economy – left the country with a trillion pound debt and greater wealth inequality.

So, who is really “thick” here? Or is this just proof of how misogynistic the British press is?