How much longer must the public watch the utterly discredited ruins of the Tory party tear themselves apart? Governments are there to govern in the interests of the people, not fight like wildcats to keep their own prestige, and their seats.

The rest of the world must be looking on in disbelief at the mess into which they are dragging us, ever deeper each day.

Surely there must be a way a general election can be triggered so that we can rid ourselves of this pestilential gang of has-beens? Have we been manoeuvred into such a straight jacket that only when they allow it may the British public vote for what they actually want?