Should we be surprised by Trussonomics and all that goes with it? It is merely an extension of what has gone before, led by the Johnson and Trump administrations: forget telling the truth; forget morality; forget a duty of care to the majority of the citizens for whom you are responsible. Ignore the environment and fiscal responsibility; dance around legality. Instead, say what you think will keep you in power (though the Truss-Kwarteng double act can’t even be bothered by that pretence), ignore problems likely to occur in the future and look after yourself and your mates.

This is sadly a serious deterioration in the ethics of government that I trust will be reversed in due course – there have been similar dark times before – but the mess in the meantime will be considerable, and whoever is upright enough to undertake the clear up will have a huge challenge. Britain and its people will suffer while we wait. Tim Sidaway

Abbots Langley