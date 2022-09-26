Jump to content

Should we really be surprised by Trussonomics and all that goes with it?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 26 September 2022 18:35
This is sadly a serious deterioration in the ethics of government

Should we be surprised by Trussonomics and all that goes with it? It is merely an extension of what has gone before, led by the Johnson and Trump administrations: forget telling the truth; forget morality; forget a duty of care to the majority of the citizens for whom you are responsible. Ignore the environment and fiscal responsibility; dance around legality. Instead, say what you think will keep you in power (though the Truss-Kwarteng double act can’t even be bothered by that pretence), ignore problems likely to occur in the future and look after yourself and your mates.

This is sadly a serious deterioration in the ethics of government that I trust will be reversed in due course – there have been similar dark times before – but the mess in the meantime will be considerable, and whoever is upright enough to undertake the clear up will have a huge challenge. Britain and its people will suffer while we wait. Tim Sidaway

Abbots Langley

