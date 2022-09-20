Jump to content

Liz Truss’s comments on the US are alarming

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Tuesday 20 September 2022 17:38
<p>What we have witnessed since Brexit is a series of trade deals that mirror what the UK already had as members of the EU – or are worse </p>

What we have witnessed since Brexit is a series of trade deals that mirror what the UK already had as members of the EU – or are worse

(Getty)

Comments by Liz Truss that it will take years for the UK to establish a free trade deal with the US are both confusing and alarming.

In 2019, then prime minister Boris Johnson noted that a UK-US post-Brexit trade deal was imminent and the UK was at the “front of the queue”. Three years later, Truss tells us the deal has been shelved for at least the “short to medium term”.

It transpires that there aren’t currently even any negotiations taking place, despite a pledge by Brexiteers that this was one of the major economic benefits of leaving the EU.

