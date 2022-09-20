Comments by Liz Truss that it will take years for the UK to establish a free trade deal with the US are both confusing and alarming.

In 2019, then prime minister Boris Johnson noted that a UK-US post-Brexit trade deal was imminent and the UK was at the “front of the queue”. Three years later, Truss tells us the deal has been shelved for at least the “short to medium term”.

It transpires that there aren’t currently even any negotiations taking place, despite a pledge by Brexiteers that this was one of the major economic benefits of leaving the EU.