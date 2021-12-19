I see that we are expected to believe that Lord Frost has resigned from cabinet because he is unhappy with Covid-19 regulations.

No chance then that it is because he was only placed in such a role – which only exists due to the stupidity of leaving the EU – as a reward, along with a peerage, for backing Brexit and then realising that the sunlit uplands are unachievable and at long last owning the fact he is way out of his depth?

No, absolutely no way it can be connected to any of that.