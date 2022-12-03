The front, the sheer brass neck of Matt Hancock! Now the staff are blamed by him for the spread of coronavirus within care homes, and the many consequent deaths, rather than the politicians in charge – himself in particular. What effrontery! What an insult to those low paid, overworked and exhausted people as they tried to care for those in their charge, endangering themselves in the process as inadequate protective clothing was provided by this useless government.

Please, please can we be rid of this appalling gang of Tories now? All Labour have to do is demonstrate genuine integrity and respect for the electorate and they’ll be a shoo-in.

Penny Little