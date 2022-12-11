Jump to content

Meghan is fighting a David and Goliath battle

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 11 December 2022 15:02
<p>I actually hope that Meghan gets involved in politics and is successful</p>

(AP)

Everyone should be able to put their side of the story across. Why should Meghan and Harry not be believed? Why should they not be permitted to speak their truth?

I do not know Meghan, but having watched Diana suffer, I feel she is fighting a David and Goliath situation. She and Harry should have their say and yes, if possible, be paid for it.

Catherine Spink-White

