Meghan is fighting a David and Goliath battle
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
Everyone should be able to put their side of the story across. Why should Meghan and Harry not be believed? Why should they not be permitted to speak their truth?
I do not know Meghan, but having watched Diana suffer, I feel she is fighting a David and Goliath situation. She and Harry should have their say and yes, if possible, be paid for it.
Catherine Spink-White
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies