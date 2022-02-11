I feel it is vital to remind all the potential candidates for the commissioner’s job – now we have the long overdue resignation of Cressida Dick – at the Metropolitan Police a few prerequisites: firstly we have policing by consent in this country; next the police along with all other law-enforcement agencies are independent of political pressure; likewise they do not treat those with deep pockets differently to the impecunious.

When the new person is appointed I suggest he/she prioritise – in no particular order – justice in the Daniel Morgan case; apologies for heavy handed policing and recompense over the Sarah Everard vigil; and a total revamp of recruitment procedures along with enhanced robust supervision throughout the ranks.

We simply cannot afford to be engulfed with more damning reports, allegations of corruption or reports of “looking the other way” when a new regime takes over.