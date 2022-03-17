The clearly racist treatment by Metropolitan Police officers of a black 15-year-old schoolgirl in a Hackney school was truly shocking.

Those officers, and the teaching staff who stood by as the poor child was subjected to the most unspeakably humiliating strip search should be ashamed of themselves. That the girl’s mother was not informed, nor given the opportunity to attend the young girl’s ordeal, makes the police and teachers’ behaviour even more disgraceful.

The fact that the search found absolutely no drugs merely adds to the unforgivable event.