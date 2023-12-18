Michelle Mone says her “only mistake” was repeatedly lying (my words, as she couldn’t bring herself to admit it as it is) by denying any benefit from the PPE deal made with her husband’s company at the height of the pandemic.

What about recommending the deal in the first place, knowing that her family would benefit? What about failing to declare an interest to the Lords, against procedure? And then threatening legal action to protect her lies?

I sincerely hope that the National Crime Agency, the Met Police, and the committee overseeing ethics in the Lords investigate further. With any hope, it could lead to the recovery of the ill-gotten gains and Mone’s dismissal from the Lords in disgrace.