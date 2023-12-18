Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Michelle Mone’s TV interview was a car crash on the scale of Prince Andrew’s

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 18 December 2023 17:39
Comments
<p>One thing that still surprises is just how dim some greedy individuals are, when exposed to their own corruption</p>

One thing that still surprises is just how dim some greedy individuals are, when exposed to their own corruption

(PA)

Michelle Mone says her “only mistake” was repeatedly lying (my words, as she couldn’t bring herself to admit it as it is) by denying any benefit from the PPE deal made with her husband’s company at the height of the pandemic.

What about recommending the deal in the first place, knowing that her family would benefit? What about failing to declare an interest to the Lords, against procedure? And then threatening legal action to protect her lies?

I sincerely hope that the National Crime Agency, the Met Police, and the committee overseeing ethics in the Lords investigate further. With any hope, it could lead to the recovery of the ill-gotten gains and Mone’s dismissal from the Lords in disgrace.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in