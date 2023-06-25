I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to express my deep concerns regarding the recent increase in mortgage rates and its potential repercussions, particularly for young families like mine. As hardworking individuals employed in the restaurant business, where wages have not kept up with inflation, this development poses significant challenges.

The current situation begs the question: what is the point of working tirelessly when a substantial portion of our salaries is consumed by bills and high interest rates? The burden placed on working class families is seemingly insurmountable, leading to financial strain and limited opportunities for growth and prosperity.

This mortgage rate hike not only places an undue burden on families, but also seems to favour financial institutions, allowing them to generate increased profits. It becomes disheartening to witness the growing disparity between the working class and those with significant capital, including influential figures such as the prime minister.