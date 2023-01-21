Tom Peck’s article about Lee Anderson's delusional nonsense about the cost of living and food bank use led me to consider whether our governing class has completely forgotten its duty of care to us, the people who elect them.

Simply put, they are there to maintain our country in a safe and secure way. To maintain a happy and healthy life. To ensure our environment can sustain us.

When we look at the catalogue of strife and stress our government is putting us through, I seriously wonder whether Lee and his colleagues – with their safe salaries, second homes in London, extensive taxpayer-subsidised food, and remarkably open-ended expense allowances – can have any idea how the other half live?