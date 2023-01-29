Although the ethics advisor has done a swift and good job with regards to Nadhim Zahawi, I am very surprised he is only allowed to investigate, if invited to so do, by the prime minister.

What is actually required of an ethics adviser? What is Rishi Sunak avoiding? Was he informed of Zahawi’s tax difficulties prior to his appointment by him, as Tory party chair? I assume we will be told. Or doesn’t our PM actually understand the meaning of integrity?

Edward Lyon