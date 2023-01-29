Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Zahawi is gone – but when will we find out the truth?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 29 January 2023 17:56
Comments
<p>What is actually required of an ethics advisor?</p>

What is actually required of an ethics advisor?

(EPA)

Although the ethics advisor has done a swift and good job with regards to Nadhim Zahawi, I am very surprised he is only allowed to investigate, if invited to so do, by the prime minister.

What is actually required of an ethics adviser? What is Rishi Sunak avoiding? Was he informed of Zahawi’s tax difficulties prior to his appointment by him, as Tory party chair? I assume we will be told. Or doesn’t our PM actually understand the meaning of integrity?

Edward Lyon

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in