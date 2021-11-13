On Friday, I met Richard Ratcliffe outside the Foreign Office, where he was mounting a hunger strike. A humble and sincere man, he accepted my donation of hand warmers with gratitude.

But why is Richard Ratcliffe outside Whitehall? And why is his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe still detained in Iran?

Could it have anything to do with the UK government? Could it have anything to do with Boris Johnson not reading or understanding his brief as foreign secretary? We should have seen the writing on the wall then about the way Johnson conducts business.