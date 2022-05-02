Opposition MPs are often portrayed as boring – especially Keir Starmer – and certainly struggle to get the media coverage meted out to the more “colourful” characters.

I’m not sure when not behaving like a D-list celebrity became an insult in political life, or why it is relevant.

If the opposite of boring is tax evasion by those imposing poverty on millions of ordinary families, MPs watching porn in parliament, partying while people die, lying, obfuscating, using the privilege of office to prey on women and young men, proven bullying etc – please give me boring.