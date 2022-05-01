Neil Parish did the right thing by resigning – but the bar is low

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 01 May 2022 15:58
Comments
<p>It’s a sad day when we are so feebly grateful for his actions because they are set against the brass neck of Boris Johnson’s typical delay tactics</p>

It’s a sad day when we are so feebly grateful for his actions because they are set against the brass neck of Boris Johnson’s typical delay tactics

(UK parliament/AFP via Getty)

Neil Parish did indeed do the right thing, as Sean O’Grady writes.

However, it’s a sad day when we are so feebly grateful for his actions because they are set against the obfuscation, deviation and brass neck of Boris Johnson’s typical delay tactics.

Iain Boyd

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in