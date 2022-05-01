Neil Parish did the right thing by resigning – but the bar is low
Neil Parish did indeed do the right thing, as Sean O’Grady writes.
However, it’s a sad day when we are so feebly grateful for his actions because they are set against the obfuscation, deviation and brass neck of Boris Johnson’s typical delay tactics.
Iain Boyd
