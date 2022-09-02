Thankfully the farcical process of selecting a new leader has now ended. The two candidates proposed various strategies that they would enact for tackling the cost of living crisis.

I may have missed it, of course, but did either of the candidates categorically state their preferred intention was to firstly reclaim the millions in unpaid UK taxes?

If there really was a so-called “levelling up” agenda, then stating a desire to enthusiastically investigate and mine these often unethical reserves for the benefit of all would be a huge red wall vote winner.