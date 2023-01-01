Are the rewards of MBE, CBE etc for doing your job really necessary? The bar is set so low that I wonder why Larry, No 10’s mouser, hasn’t already been awarded a gong.

There are – from time to time – well-deserved awards (for example, Captain Tom who raised millions for charity) but generally these awards are a reward for simply following the party line. Look at Maria Miller, Lord Sewell and, glaringly, Tony Blair.

The Lords is full to capacity of undeserving hangers-on who receive around £300 per day just for attending. They also eat and drink at subsidised restaurant and bar facilities at the public’s expense.