The bar for getting on the new year honours list is too low

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 01 January 2023 15:16




(PA)

Are the rewards of MBE, CBE etc for doing your job really necessary? The bar is set so low that I wonder why Larry, No 10’s mouser, hasn’t already been awarded a gong.

There are – from time to time – well-deserved awards (for example, Captain Tom who raised millions for charity) but generally these awards are a reward for simply following the party line. Look at Maria Miller, Lord Sewell and, glaringly, Tony Blair.

The Lords is full to capacity of undeserving hangers-on who receive around £300 per day just for attending. They also eat and drink at subsidised restaurant and bar facilities at the public’s expense.

