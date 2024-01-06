Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

What a horrible way for the NHS to start the year

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Saturday 06 January 2024 16:13
Comments
<p>One of the issues made obvious is the poor working conditions the junior doctors endure</p>

One of the issues made obvious is the poor working conditions the junior doctors endure

(PA Wire)

Almost a week into the year and the NHS junior doctors have spent it all on strike. What a horrible way to start another year.

There will be provisions for emergency treatments and operations, but those on the long waiting lists will be waiting a bit longer and that’s not fair. One of the issues made obvious is the poor working conditions the junior doctors endure; I don’t want a tired doctor replacing the wrong hip.

There should be effectively no waiting list for anything that leaves us in serious pain and can be easily fixed but that is wishful thinking. Time for action by the NHS and not the need for strike action by doctors.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in