Almost a week into the year and the NHS junior doctors have spent it all on strike. What a horrible way to start another year.

There will be provisions for emergency treatments and operations, but those on the long waiting lists will be waiting a bit longer and that’s not fair. One of the issues made obvious is the poor working conditions the junior doctors endure; I don’t want a tired doctor replacing the wrong hip.

There should be effectively no waiting list for anything that leaves us in serious pain and can be easily fixed but that is wishful thinking. Time for action by the NHS and not the need for strike action by doctors.