After a turbulent, troubling, and sometimes unsettling year, we can only hope for better things in 2024.

Aside from wishing for a more peaceful 12 months ahead, I think we need to care more in 2024.

And I don’t just mean in our own sector of social care, but across the world, we need to spare a thought for others who are struggling, whether that be through conflicts abroad, poverty, or the cost of living closer to home.