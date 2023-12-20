Jump to content

Your view

We can only hope for better things to come in 2024

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 20 December 2023 19:22
'We can start by sparing a thought and giving thanks to all those who will be giving up their Christmas celebrations to keep us all safe'

‘We can start by sparing a thought and giving thanks to all those who will be giving up their Christmas celebrations to keep us all safe’

After a turbulent, troubling, and sometimes unsettling year, we can only hope for better things in 2024.

Aside from wishing for a more peaceful 12 months ahead, I think we need to care more in 2024.

And I don’t just mean in our own sector of social care, but across the world, we need to spare a thought for others who are struggling, whether that be through conflicts abroad, poverty, or the cost of living closer to home.

