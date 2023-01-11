Jump to content

This feels like a painfully long wait for the ballot box

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 11 January 2023 14:05
<p>This Tory government’s unwillingness to talk with unions is clearly not working </p>

(PA Wire)

Not only is the government not talking to large numbers of their constituents with regard to legitimate pay and conditions claims, they are planning to introduce legislation to prevent many of them from exercising an already well-regulated right to withdraw their labour in support of those claims.

This Tory government’s unwillingness to talk to the unions is clearly not in the public interest and their proposed legislation is a direct result of it. The situation with regard to the understaffed NHS is conspicuously damaging. An entreaty to work harder hardly seems appropriate.

The strikers themselves are members of the public and hard-working constituents, many with families to house, feed and clothe. Their fraught situation is a direct result of nearly 13 years of Tory governance, accompanied by a notably damaging "fiscal event" and a large helping of Brexit "benefits" on the side.

