As a senior doctor who has recently left the NHS, I read The Secret Barrister over Christmas and was amazed by the exact same problems between the justice system and the health service.

This, in addition to conversations with teaching and civil servant friends, has led to a dawning realisation that our public services, which are integral to ensuring a more equal society for the average person in terms of education, health and justice, have been undermined by recent governments.

This has been via chronic underfunding and the pernicious undermining of professionalism by mocking the expertise of those working within public services to meet political agendas, championed by their media friends. The frightening consequence is a loss of democratic process for the ordinary person.