The Scots should go ahead with a referendum anyway
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views.
If Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum, she should just go ahead despite the Supreme Court ruling.
After all, if she did, she could always argue that she was only breaking the law in a “very specific and limited way” – something that seems to be perfectly acceptable to this Tory government.
G Forward
