Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Scots should go ahead with a referendum anyway

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 24 November 2022 14:59
Comments
<p>After all, if she did, she could always argue that she was only breaking the law in a very specific and limited way</p>

After all, if she did, she could always argue that she was only breaking the law in a very specific and limited way

(Getty Images)

If Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold a referendum, she should just go ahead despite the Supreme Court ruling.

After all, if she did, she could always argue that she was only breaking the law in a “very specific and limited way” – something that seems to be perfectly acceptable to this Tory government.

G Forward

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in