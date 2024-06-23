Nigel Farage has proven himself unworthy of holding high office

I am generally not in favour of giving Nigel Farage the publicity he so obviously craves, but I am grateful to Nick Robinson for giving Farage the opportunity to repeat how much he admires Vladimir Putin.
If we did not know before, we now have confirmation from Farage himself that this is the sort of leader he aspires to be. Which is, of course, why he must never be allowed to hold such an office.
Helen Bore
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments