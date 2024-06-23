Jump to content
Independent
US election
Your view

Nigel Farage has proven himself unworthy of holding high office

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Sunday 23 June 2024 18:05 BST
Comments
I am grateful to Nick Robinson for giving Farage the opportunity to repeat how much he admires Vladimir Putin
I am grateful to Nick Robinson for giving Farage the opportunity to repeat how much he admires Vladimir Putin (PA Media)

I am generally not in favour of giving Nigel Farage the publicity he so obviously craves, but I am grateful to Nick Robinson for giving Farage the opportunity to repeat how much he admires Vladimir Putin.

If we did not know before, we now have confirmation from Farage himself that this is the sort of leader he aspires to be. Which is, of course, why he must never be allowed to hold such an office.

Helen Bore

Comments

