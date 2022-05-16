When is this government going to acknowledge that we are not in a position to dictate to the EU? Thanks to the awful Brexit agreement that they have inflicted on us, we are rightly perceived as punching above our weight.

The constant drip-feed of hostility towards the EU may please the Tory faithful, but does nothing to improve our standing. Our international reputation, already damaged, will be in tatters if we unilaterally scrap the protocol that Boris himself negotiated.

We need to stop behaving like the bully in the playground and demonstrate some diplomacy skills – if anyone in the government can remember what they are.